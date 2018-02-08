Holly Springs High teacher accused of possessing child porn appears in court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Holly Springs High School teacher facing multiple child pornography charges appeared in a Wake County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Kevin Christopher Chamberlain, 43, of the 200 block of Purple Leaf Road in Fuquay-Varina, faces six counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor, according to Fuquay-Varina police.

He was issued a $180,000 bond.

In court, Chamberlain’s attorney requested his client’s bond be reduced to $50,000 plus house arrest. Attorney Phillip Anderson said Chamberlain has been married for 10 years and has a clean criminal history. Anderson also said his client has fully cooperated with authorities.

The prosecution asked for Chamberlain’s bond remain at $180,000 until they can learn more about the images the defendant is accused of possessing.

Warrants say the images depicted children around the age of the students he teaches.

According to the arrest warrant, between Nov. 11 and Dec. 22 Chamberlain gave an undercover officer pornographic video and photos of girls as young as 11.

Chamberlain was arrested at his Fuquay-Varina home early Wednesday, and police say evidence of child pornography was seized.

There is no indication any students were involved in those images, but investigators still need to perform a forensic examination of the computer.

The judge decided to keep Chamberlain’s bond at $180,000.

Chamberlain is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

Wake County Schools confirmed Chamberlain is a ninth-grade English teacher and has been at the school since 2012.

