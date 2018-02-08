Men burst into Warren County woman’s home, fatally shoot her son, deputies say

By Published:
Keon Hicks was shot and killed Feb. 4, 2018, Warren County deputies said. (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

AFTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men burst into an Afton woman’s home shortly after midnight Feb. 4 and fatally shot her son, Warren County deputies said.

Keon Hicks, who lived in the house with his mother, was robbed before he was shot, deputies said. He was taken to Duke University Medical Center in Durham, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the killing to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 257-3364 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or (252) 257-3456 after hours or contact the tip hotline anonymously at (252) 257-1356.

news-app- download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s