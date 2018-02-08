Men burst into Warren County woman’s home, fatally shoot her son, deputies say

AFTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men burst into an Afton woman’s home shortly after midnight Feb. 4 and fatally shot her son, Warren County deputies said.

Keon Hicks, who lived in the house with his mother, was robbed before he was shot, deputies said. He was taken to Duke University Medical Center in Durham, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the killing to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 257-3364 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday or (252) 257-3456 after hours or contact the tip hotline anonymously at (252) 257-1356.

