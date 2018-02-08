Oil left on stove sparks fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham firefighters were called out to contain a blaze that started as a cooking fire in the 1200 block of Gearwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
When firefighters arrived at about 5:30 p.m., the fire, which started when a pan of cooking oil was left unattended on a stove, had already caused heavy damage in the kitchen and reached a bedroom and a living room, according to fire officials.
Firefighters put the fire out in about 10 minutes, officials said.
No injuries were reported.
