Oil left on stove sparks fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham firefighters were called out to contain a blaze that started as a cooking fire in the 1200 block of Gearwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

When firefighters arrived at about 5:30 p.m., the fire, which started when a pan of cooking oil was left unattended on a stove, had already caused heavy damage in the kitchen and reached a bedroom and a living room, according to fire officials.

Before and after the fire was brought under control. (Todd Elliott and Capt. Josh Sloan, both of the Durham Fire Department)

Firefighters put the fire out in about 10 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

