Oil left on stove sparks fire in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham firefighters were called out to contain a blaze that started as a cooking fire in the 1200 block of Gearwood Avenue on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

When firefighters arrived at about 5:30 p.m., the fire, which started when a pan of cooking oil was left unattended on a stove, had already caused heavy damage in the kitchen and reached a bedroom and a living room, according to fire officials.

Firefighters put the fire out in about 10 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

