Raleigh man stole credit cards from gym lockers, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a 44-year-old man has been arrested after detectives said he would steal credit cards and cash from lockers at gym facilities.

Dapo Ayo Taiwo, of Raleigh faces charges in connection with the following incidents:

Jan. 8 incident at Lifetime Fitness, located at 601 E. Six Forks Rd.

Jan. 11 incident at Fitness Connection, located at 6240 Glenwood Ave.

Jan. 26 and 27 incident at YMCA located at Baileywick Rd.

Jan. 29 incident at Rex Wellness Center located at 4200 Lake Boone Trail

Police said Taiwo used the stolen cards to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases.

Taiwo was charged with multiple counts of identity theft, financial card theft and financial card fraud.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: