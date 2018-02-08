Spring Lake man shot in butt in ‘isolated incident,’ police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Spring Lake man was shot in the buttocks during an incident on D Street on Wednesday, police said.

Around 9:40 p.m., Spring Lake police responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of D Street. Responding officers found Jonathan Rodriquez, 32, suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.

Spring Lake police believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone having any information about this crime is asked to contact the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-7167 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

