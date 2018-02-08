Tonight’s Duke-UNC ‘Battle of the Blues’ will also be a ‘Battle Against the Flu’

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Tonight is round one of the “Battle of the Blues” between Duke and UNC.

Out of the last 100 meetings, Duke and UNC have each won 50 games. Even though Duke is ranked higher in the polls this year, it’s always a tough match between the two schools.

It’s not just the players who battle it out, the fans get into the rivalry just as much as the players.

CBS North Carolina spoke to a few fans to see who they think will get the win tonight.

“I am thinking we may have a really close game to Duke tonight,” UNC fan Madison Lane said.

Duke fan Kelly Clark was confident in her team’s chances.

“Two words: Marvin Bagley. They can’t stop him,” she said.

One fan predicted a big game UNC forward Luke Maye.

“Obviously, I am going to have to go with UNC. I think Luke Maye’s going to have a breakout game,” said UNC fan Joseph Romaine.

Duke fan Virginia Rhoton said she wants the team to win by a lot.

“[A] handful would be good, one would be good, but just win! I will be happy,” she said.

UNC women’s basketball player Jaelynn Murray said she wants to be able to storm Franklin Street following the game.

“The boys – they have to win. We won it. They have to win it. All of us just storm Franklin Street. Just know that everybody beat Duke,” she said.

Tip-off in Chapel Hill as 8 p.m. and more than 20,000 fans are expected to pack the Dean Dome for the game.

Speaking of 20,000 fans, there’s a decent chance with so many people at the game that at least a few may be sick.

It has been one of the worst flu seasons in recent years here in North Carolina as more than 95 people have died of the flu so far.

Since the flu is a viral infection, it’s easily transmitted from person to person and there will be a lot of people inside the Dean Dome tonight.

Doctors suggest that if you’re feeling sick or have any flu-like symptoms that you just stay home and watch the two teams battle it out on TV.

If you do make it to Chapel Hill, or any other watch party, make sure you cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze. It’s also important to wash your hands whether you’re sick or not.

“It’s still not too late to get a flu vaccine, if you haven’t done that. You may have heard it’s not the best match this year, so it’s not as of effective of a vaccine as it has been in the past. However, it can reduce the severity of your symptoms,” said Dr. Mike Smith at Duke University Hospital.

Doctors are also suggesting that if you plan on congratulating fellow fans after a big play that you fist bump instead of high-five.