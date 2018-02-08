VIDEO: Firefighters rescue dog stranded on frozen pond



TULSA, OK (WNCN) – First responders jumped into action after a dog was seen stranded on a frozen pond, KJRH reports.

Firefighters had to wear thermal suits as they used their rapid-deployment craft to inch their way to the dog.

The dog seemed a bit apprehensive about hopping in the big yellow boat but jumped in with some assistnace.

The dog was turned over to Animal Control after the rescue.

