2 infants found in backseat of car that wrecked during chase, Cary police say

The scene where the chase ended in a crash in Cary. Photo by Colleen Quigley/CBS North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two infants were being checked by medical workers Friday night after shots fired at a police officer sparked a chase that ended with a crash in Cary, according to officials.

A Cary spokeswoman said a shots fired call in the Holly Springs area led to a chase that went into the town of Cary on Tryon Road.

Holly Springs police later said the chase began after someone in the suspect’s vehicle fired shots at one of their officers who was trying to perform a traffic stop.

No one was hurt in the shooting and police did not return gunfire.

Around 8:30 p.m., the suspect vehicle crashed near Southeast Cary Parkway.

The male driver was taken into custody at the scene, but the male passenger ran.

Police later found him and took him into custody as well.

Two infants in the back seat of the vehicle that crashed were being checked by EMS but appeared to be fine, officials said.

The two men have not been charged yet by Cary police.

Cary Police have received a few reports of cars on Tryon Road with damage from gunshots and are investigating any links.

It is not clear the relationship of the infants to the driver or passenger.

