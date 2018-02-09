Aspiring funeral director found dead in closet, police looking for killer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the person or people responsible for the murder of an aspiring funeral director.

According to investigators, Rachael Anderson’s co-workers became concerned when she did not show up to her job on Jan. 29, the day after her 24th birthday.

Officers entered Anderson’s apartment, where investigators said she was found dead in her closet.

The cause of death remains undetermined, investigators said.

Anderson was nearing the end of her apprenticeship at the Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, at the time of her death.

She was also on the verge of becoming the business’ first funeral director not from the Shaw family.

“This was a really big deal for our family,” said Amy Shaw, a colleague and friend. “We knew Rachael was the one. She was the perfect fit.”

Shaw described Anderson as a great listener, a passionate worker and someone who was like a member of her own family.

“Every time I think of Rachael, I see her,” she said. “I just see her beautiful face, smiling, because that’s basically what she was always doing.”

Anderson is a native of Warren, Ohio.

So far, police have said there are no suspects in her murder.

The motive remains unknown.

