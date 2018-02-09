Car sideswipes Raleigh police cruiser responding to crash on I-440

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was injured in either of two crashes that occurred on Interstate 440 Friday morning, including one involving a Raleigh police patrol vehicle, police said.

According to Raleigh police, six to eight police cruisers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-440 at Wake Forest Road — just behind the CBS North Carolina studios — around 12:15 a.m. While the cruisers were parked on I-440 with their lights activated, an officer’s car was struck by a passing car being driven by an unidentified woman.

No one was injured in the initial crash and no one was injured in the second crash involving the patrol car, police said.

If the patrol car had not been where it was, the woman would have driven her car into the tow truck driver responding to the crash, police said.

The woman who hit the police cruiser was taken to the hospital for a panic attack, according to police.

The road was cleared around 3:15 a.m. Police have not said what charges, if any, anyone in either crash faces.