Chatham County man charged with attempted murder in Siler City shooting

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 20-year-old Siler City man is facing multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, in connection with a shooting that occurred Feb. 3, the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

According to officials, deputies responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Newland Street in Siler City on Feb. 3. The shooting is said to have occurred as a result of an argument that escalated to physical violence.

One person was shot during the incident and they were transported to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the abdomen, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses interviewed at the scene led investigators to obtain warrants for Chesley Dion McSwain, of 1010 N. Chatham Ave.

McSwain is charged with one count of felony attempted first-degree murder, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, and one count of communicating threats.

McSwain was arrested Thursday and is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Feb. 26.

