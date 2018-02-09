Dog dies after NC man ties it up outside during cold weather, officials say

By Published:

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of letting his dog freeze to death while it was tied up outside last month.

Alexander Raphael Grose, 27, of Medicus Lane in Hope Mills was charged Wednesday in the Jan. 8 incident.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The arrest warrant in the Cumberland County magistrate’s office says he left the dog tethered to a post with insufficient shelter during the regional cold snap.

The dog died from hypothermia, the warrant said.

Grose is charged with felony cruelty to animals.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s