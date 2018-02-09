Dog dies after NC man ties it up outside during cold weather, officials say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — A North Carolina man is accused of letting his dog freeze to death while it was tied up outside last month.
Alexander Raphael Grose, 27, of Medicus Lane in Hope Mills was charged Wednesday in the Jan. 8 incident.
The arrest warrant in the Cumberland County magistrate’s office says he left the dog tethered to a post with insufficient shelter during the regional cold snap.
The dog died from hypothermia, the warrant said.
Grose is charged with felony cruelty to animals.
