Durham grandmother worried after teen daughter and her baby go missing

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham grandmother is worried for the safety of her daughter and grandson after they went missing Monday.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE PHOTOS OF MISSING TEEN MOM AND BABY

Durham Police say 16-year-old Sacoiya Sellers, and her infant son Jacyeon Sellers were last seen by their family around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

She was reported missing by her family on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Durham police believe sellers ran away from her home in the 3500 block of Arlington Street.

Sarah Sellers, Sacoiya’s mom, says she is very worried about her 3-week-old grandson, Jacyeon.

Sacoiya Sellers is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sellers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and white jacket.

She says her daughter left for a friend’s house Monday, and never came back.

Sellers says her daughter has run away in the past — but she didn’t have a baby when she did it before.

She says her daughter has told her she will come home when she is ready.

Sarah Sellers she is worried her 3-week-old grandson may be in danger.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s