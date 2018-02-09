Durham grandmother worried after teen daughter and her baby go missing

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham grandmother is worried for the safety of her daughter and grandson after they went missing Monday.

Durham Police say 16-year-old Sacoiya Sellers, and her infant son Jacyeon Sellers were last seen by their family around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

She was reported missing by her family on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Durham police believe sellers ran away from her home in the 3500 block of Arlington Street.

Sarah Sellers, Sacoiya’s mom, says she is very worried about her 3-week-old grandson, Jacyeon.

Sacoiya Sellers is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sellers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and white jacket.

She says her daughter left for a friend’s house Monday, and never came back.

Sellers says her daughter has run away in the past — but she didn’t have a baby when she did it before.

She says her daughter has told her she will come home when she is ready.

Sarah Sellers she is worried her 3-week-old grandson may be in danger.