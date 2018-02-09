Fatal collision closes Auburn Church Road near Garner

By Published: Updated:
A sheriff's deputy's vehicle blocks Auburn Church Road near Garner on Feb. 9. (Lauren Haviland/CBS North Carolina)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal accident has closed Auburn Church Road near Garner.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred around 8 a.m. in the 4400 block of Auburn Church Road.

The Highway Patrol said the road will be closed from Pepsi Way to G Street for quite some time while the crash is investigated.

No other information was immediately available.

