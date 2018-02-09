Fatal collision closes Auburn Church Road near Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol confirmed a fatal accident has closed Auburn Church Road near Garner.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident that occurred around 8 a.m. in the 4400 block of Auburn Church Road.
The Highway Patrol said the road will be closed from Pepsi Way to G Street for quite some time while the crash is investigated.
No other information was immediately available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- KNIGHTDALE MAN IMPREGNATES BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER, PLANS TO MARRY HER, WARRANTS SAY
- 38 ARRESTED IN NC TASK FORCE’S ‘OPERATION GROUNDHOG,’ DEPUTIES SAY
- FAYETTEVILLE GAS STATION ASSAULT LEAVES 73-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION, POLICE SAY
- REGISTERED NC SEX OFFENDER CHARGED WITH RAPING 11-YEAR-OLD IN WAYNE COUNTY
- WOMAN FLUSHES HAMSTER DOWN TOILET AFTER AIRLINE BANS IT FROM FLIGHT