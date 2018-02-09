Fayetteville man forced children to live in ‘abhorrent living conditions,’ sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is accused of sex offenses involving a minor and allowing three children to live in deplorable conditions, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said.

Earnest Dean Alderidge, 45, of Fayetteville is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forced sex offense and other sex crimes.

The incidents occurred Jan. 29 and 31, according to Wright.

Alderidge is charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which are misdemeanors, for the abhorrent living conditions at the home.

Alderidge was arrested Thursday and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

He was issued a $503,000 secured bond.

