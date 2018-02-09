Fayetteville man forced children to live in ‘abhorrent living conditions,’ sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville man is accused of sex offenses involving a minor and allowing three children to live in deplorable conditions, Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said.
Earnest Dean Alderidge, 45, of Fayetteville is charged with second-degree forcible rape, second-degree forced sex offense and other sex crimes.
The incidents occurred Jan. 29 and 31, according to Wright.
Alderidge is charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which are misdemeanors, for the abhorrent living conditions at the home.
Alderidge was arrested Thursday and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.
He was issued a $503,000 secured bond.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- KNIGHTDALE MAN IMPREGNATES BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER, PLANS TO MARRY HER, WARRANTS SAY
- 38 ARRESTED IN NC TASK FORCE’S ‘OPERATION GROUNDHOG,’ DEPUTIES SAY
- FAYETTEVILLE GAS STATION ASSAULT LEAVES 73-YEAR-OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION, POLICE SAY
- REGISTERED NC SEX OFFENDER CHARGED WITH RAPING 11-YEAR-OLD IN WAYNE COUNTY
- WOMAN FLUSHES HAMSTER DOWN TOILET AFTER AIRLINE BANS IT FROM FLIGHT