Fayetteville police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Friday night they need help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Mohamud Kromah was reported missing on Friday after last being seen around at 6:30 p.m. along the 300 block of Barcelona Drive, police said.

Kromah is 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants, police said in a news release.

Police said that his mother reported him missing after Kromah was last seen near their family home.

If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Mohamud Kromah, they are asked to immediately call 911, contact Detectives S. Conrad with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-9886, or contact Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

