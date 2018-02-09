Fort Bragg soldier charged with aggravated sex assault on a child

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fort Bragg soldier will stand before a Cumberland County judge next week.

Levi Austin Goss is charged with kidnapping and aggravated sex assault on a child between 14 and 17-years-old.

Although the 24-year-old Goss is stationed at Fort Bragg, investigators say the charges stem from an incident that happened Monday in Harris County, Texas, which includes the city of Houston.

Goss will make his first court appearance on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

Bond is set at $1 million.

