‘It’s like being in Beirut,’ man says after 3 hurt when 15 shots fired into Raleigh apartments

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man says he’s terrified to live in his own apartment.

That’s after three people were hurt and multiple shots were fired Wednesday night at the Midtown Crossing Apartments off of Lynn Road.

The shooting happened right outside Greg Johnson’s apartment.

“You can see if anybody was in the shower, that’s going to be a really bad day,” he said, showing CBS North Carolina a bullet hole in his shower tile.

There also are bullet holes in his closet and a number of bullet holes outside Johnson’s apartment.

“It’s like being in Beirut,” said Johnson. “There’s at least 15 rounds outside, three of which penetrated my apartment.”

The shooting happened about 7:30 Wednesday night. Johnson jumped to the floor during the shooting and he heard men outside screaming.

Raleigh police said three men were shot, though we still do not know who they were or if any arrests were made.

CBS North Carolina has learned their injuries are not life-threatening.

Although Johnson’s 5-year-old daughter wasn’t home, her room is right near where the shooting happened.

“I’m at the point, I don’t feel safe in my home,” he said.

Johnson said he has voiced concerns about what he’s seen in the community in the past and requested that apartment managers do something to make people safer.

He said nothing was done.

Johnson said now, after the shooting happened, a contractor is installing outside lighting around the apartments.

“Their solution was, well, we’ll let you out of your lease,” he said. “Well, it takes money to move. It takes money for a security deposit.”

The apartment managers referred CBS North Carolina to their corporate headquarters, Cottonwood Residential, in Utah.

We reached out to them but have not gotten a response.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to give Raleigh police a call.

