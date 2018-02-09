Man killed in shooting east of downtown Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a Durham shooting on Friday night, police said.
The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on the 700 block of Eva Street, according to Durham police.
No other details are being released in the incident, which happened in an area east of downtown near Elizabeth and Holloway streets.
Police said the investigation is continuing.
