Motorcycle crash and other wrecks close lanes on I-440 west near Capital Blvd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An accident involving a motorcycle shut down several westbound lanes of I-440 on Friday night, according to officials.

The accident was reported around 7:15 p.m. between the Capital Boulevard and Wake Forest Road exits.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, three out of four lanes were shut down.

Police later said the man on a motorcycle ran into a guardrail after losing control going around a car.

The motorcyclist is at a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Several other fender benders happened as a result.

Traffic was expected to be impacted for over an hour.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: