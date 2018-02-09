NC couple wins $4M on scratch-off ticket

A Wilmington couple won $4 million on the Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket. Source: NC Education Lottery)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Jack and Louise Jones of Wilmington are the first people to win the $4 million prize on the Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

They bought the $20 ticket at Lowes Foods on Carolina Beach Road.

The Jones couple chose the lump sum option when claiming their prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, they took home $1.69 million.

The Diamond Dazzler launched in September of 2017. Two $4 million and four $1 million prizes are still up for grabs.

Ticket sales from scratch-off tickets and other lottery games have raised more than $600 million a year for education.

For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click here.

