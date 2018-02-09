NC mom shot during home invasion, now moving out of apartments

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — A Gastonia mother is leaving the home where she and her daughter have lived for over a year because of safety concerns following a recent incident.

The woman said her apartment in the Garden Villas community was broken into early Tuesday morning by an armed suspect. She agreed to speak about the incident under the condition of anonymity.

The woman said she awoke to the sound of gunshots in the middle of the night. She initially thought her daughter may have been the one making the noise.

She got up and opened her bedroom door.

“I said ‘is that you’ and before I even finished it was just pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” said the mother.

She said she could see the silhouette of a person standing just feet away from her as shots were fired. The woman said she slammed the door, locked it, and proceeded to dial 911.

“It’s crazy because we have no idea why,” said the victim.

She said that nothing had been taken, and she couldn’t give police a good description of the intruder because she could hardly see them inside of the pitch black home.

She still has a wound from a bullet that grazed her back. The bullet holes in her bedroom are clearly visible.

“There’s no reason to be out here shooting and hurting innocent people. Now my daughter is traumatized for life,” the woman said through teary eyes.

She said they haven’t been staying in the home because of what happened. They gathered with extended family members at the home Friday evening to pack up their belongings.

She said the property managers at Garden Villas had agreed to let her break her lease free of charge.

The victim is now hoping the intruder will be caught or turn themselves in.

“I pray for this person because I want them to realize how much they have damaged us for life,” said the woman.

She is urging her neighbors to get better locks on their doors because it appears the suspect was able to reach through her shot-out window to unlock her door.

The mother wouldn’t disclose where she is moving to but said her new home will not be in the same area where she had been living.

