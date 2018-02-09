Orange County Animal Services offers tips after uptick in reported coyote sightings

A coyote in Wendell. Photo contributed to CBS North Carolina.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County Animal Services are reminding people how to co-exist safely with coyotes following an increase of reported sightings.

Some tips:

  • Don’t leave food scraps out for pets
  • Make sure your pets are current on their rabies vaccinations
  • If you come across a coyote try to frighten it away with loud noises

If you come across a coyote engaging in threatening behavior then you should report the animal on the Coyote Incident Reporting form, which can be accessed by visiting this website.

If residents witness coyotes engaging in threatening behavior or becoming habituated in residential areas, they can access the Coyote Incident Reporting Form from the link above or call Animal Services at 919.942.7387.

