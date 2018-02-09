Orange County man charged with sex offense with a child

By Published: Updated:
Curtis Alan Sisk in a photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough man was charged with a child sex crime this week after a three-month investigation, Orange County officials said Friday afternoon.

Curtis Alan Sisk, 50, of Willow Ridge Road in Hillsborough is charged with first-degree sex offense with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Officials said that the incidents happened in Tennessee and in Hillsborough between March 2003 and September 2010.

“Multiple victims have come forward to report the abuse,” the news release said.

Orange County deputies worked with Sevierville Police Department of Tennessee on the investigation, officials said.

“All accusations of sexual abuse are concerning; however, when they involve children victims, it is particularly heart wrenching. I commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward to report these crimes,” Orange County Sheriff Charles S. Blackwood said in the news release.

On Thursday, Sisk, who works for Pitney Bowes, was held on a $100,000 bond for the charge of first-degree sex offense with a child, officials said.

Sisk was previously arrested on Jan. 12 on the charges of indecent liberties with a child and was released after posting a $29,500 secured bond, the news release said.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s