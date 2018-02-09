Police seek help finding missing Durham teen mom and her baby

Sellers in a photo from Durham police.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham authorities are looking for a missing teen mom and her 3-month-old son.

Sacoiya Sellers, 16, and her son, Jayceon, were last seen by family members at the girl’s home on Arlington Street on Monday, Durham police said in a news release.

“She is believed to have run away from home with her baby,” police said.

Sellers is described as 5 feet 5 inches and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sellers was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator K. Emanuel at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29306 or the Durham Police Department’s front desk at (919) 560-4427.

