Stay informed: Some the latest scams and frauds on the Internet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but, when it comes to the Internet imitation isn’t flattering — it can be downright dangerous for your personal information or your wallet when stuff online pretends to be the real thing.

Here are some of the latest fakes, frauds and fictitious things CBS North Carolina found on the web recently.

THE UBER SCAM

Uber says it’s the most popular ride-sharing app in 108 countries, but its popularity also has caught the eye of criminals.

Uber users with Android smartphones are being targeted with malware that shows victims a fake version of the service.

The fake Uber site steals your password and log-in, and then sends you right on to the real Uber app so that you don’t suspect you’ve been hacked.

The fake app is found on various Internet sites.

To protect yourself, only download the Uber app from the Google Play Store. They have systems in place to guarantee the apps you get there are secure.

THE NETFLIX BILL SCAM

Netflix subscribers have become targets of phishing scams in the past. Now, there’s a new variation on it.

It comes as an email made to look like an official message from Netflix claiming the user’s account has been disabled and the requests immediate payment online.

To keep this fraud at bay, remember Netflix says on its security webpage it will never ask for payment via email.

BAGGING A DISCOUNT AT ALDI

The Aldi Supermarket chain will periodically send out coupons via the US mail.

But Aldi is warning there’s a fake coupon circulating on social media. One version of the fakes offers $75 dollars off on a purchase of $80 or more to celebrate the chain’s 125th anniversary.

It’s one of a number of variations on a theme of fake Aldi coupons.

You can tell this and others online are fakes immediately because Aldi warns customers that it never offers electronic coupons.

The fake coupon has been identified by IT security people as carrying malware which will only bring bad things to your computer if you click on it.

TYPING TURMOIL

How many times have you typed something and made a slight typo? Well, scammers are trying to capitalize on that in a scam called Typosquatting.

What the bad guys do is buy website domain names similar to real domain names of popular sites, then they lay in wait for you to misspell the site name and bang, you’re hooked into their site instead of where you wanted to go.

In the recent past, fake Google, Verizon and Southwest Airline pages have been taken down once they’ve been detected but, the scammers are always creating new versions.

To safeguard yourself, check your spelling carefully if you want to avoid this scam.

