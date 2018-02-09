‘Survive the Drive’ program to focus on reducing wrecks, deaths on rural NC roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and other state agencies are giving new information about a pilot program they hope will save lives on the roads.

The Governor’s Highway Safety Program, state troopers and five counties are working to reduce the number of wrecks and deaths on rural roads over the next year.

During the event — to emphasize the problem — they had a mock-crash close to where a teen died in 2016. Troopers said the biggest issues continue to be speed and distracted driving.

“It’s going to require education. People are going to have to know the danger, but it’s also going to have to require a level of enforcement so people know that they can be ticketed for this illegal activity. That helps keeps us safe,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

The bottom line is that drivers need to reduce speed and put the phone down.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: