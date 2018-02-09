Trump pushes for more Republicans in Congress

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is making the case on Twitter for electing more Republicans to Congress after signing a $400 billion spending plan.

Trump says, “Without more Republicans in Congress, we were forced to increase spending on things we do not like or want” to help the U.S. military. He says non-military spending “will never come down” without electing more Republicans in the 2018 elections.

He calls the spending plan a “BIG VICTORY for our Military, but much waste in order to get Dem votes.”

He is pointing to upcoming talks on immigration, writing, “Fortunately, DACA not included in this Bill, negotiations to start now!”

Trump’s tweets came after Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked plans for a quick Senate vote because of his spending concerns.

