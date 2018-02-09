Umstead Hotel in Cary ranked as #1 in North Carolina

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — U.S. News and World Report named the Umstead Hotel and Spa in Cary as the best hotel in North Carolina.
The rankings are based on analysis by experts and user opinions.
The Umstead is a five-star hotel with an award-winning restaurant as well as a full-service spa.
To see the other North Carolina hotels that made the list – click here.
