Up to 30,000 expected at kids consignment sale at State Fairgrounds this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The largest consignment event for kids this season is happening in Raleigh this weekend.

The event is being held at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

The consignment event, which is called the Kids Exchange, will have items for children ranging in age from newborns to pre-teens.

As many as 30,000 people are expected to shop at the sale over the next few days. There are over two miles of clothing racks and 700 tables of shoes, toys, books and blankets. There are also items like strollers and cribs.

Some people just come to browse while others come with a purpose.

“A carseat was one of the big things we were looking for, because ours expired. Made it through all three of my boys — it expired. We found a carseat jumper thing — going strong,” said Dominique Samson from Wilson.

There is no admission fee and it’s open to the public starting at 9 a.m. today and runs through Sunday.

