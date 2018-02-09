Warm but wet weekend ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — February returned to central North Carolina on Thursday and last night…at least February temperatures did. Warmer weather will creep back in starting this afternoon, a trend that will continue this weekend when we will be close to 70 by Sunday. This weekend will also have rain returning to central North Carolina, with off-and-on showers both Saturday and Sunday.

While the rain this weekend is not expected to be severe, it could amount to 1-2 inches by the time the heaviest rain moves out on Monday. The rain is not expected to be severe or cause widespread flooding, but there won’t be a lot of dry time either day.

Rain chances will continue into next week as a cold front cools temperatures off Tuesday before warmer weather jumps back in Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer. The high will be 58.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 64; after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 69; after a morning low of 58. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially before noon. The high will be 65; after a morning low of 56. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 43. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with just isolated showers. The high will be 65; after a morning low of 46. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Thursday will be partly sunny with just isolated showers. The high will be 68; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

