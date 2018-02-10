2 Ohio police officers killed in shooting; suspect wounded

WCMH photo

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police confirms two officers were shot and killed late Saturday morning on Crosswind Drive in the Columbus suburb.

A suspect was wounded and transported to an area hospital, according to Westerville Police.

Officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30 a.m. and were fired on when they arrived at the address.

The scene is still active. The Columbus Division of Police will be handling the investigation.

Police will hold a press conference around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The city of Westerville is asking for prayers for the officers and their families.

The Columbus Division of Police, Genoa Township Police, and Ohio Fraternal Order of Police have expressed their condolences on social media.

