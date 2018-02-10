Cat killed in Raleigh house fire

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Ingram Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday.

The family living in the home all made it out safely.

The father went back into the home attempting to rescue the family’s four cats.

He was unable to retrieve the cats and was subsequently transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters, once on scene, were able to rescue two of the cats, one cat was not located and the other died.

Officials say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom but not cause has been determined yet.

The fire remains under investigation.