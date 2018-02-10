Dozens gather to remember trio slain in Chapel Hill 3 years ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday, dozens gathered for the three year anniversary of the deaths of Deah Barakat, Yusor Abu-Salha, and Razan Abu-Salha.

Deah Barakat and Yusor Abu-Salha were newlyweds while Razan was Yusor’s sister.

Police say the three were murdered at their home by Craig Hicks because of a parking dispute at their Chapel Hill condominiums. The families of the victims have said they believe the killing was a hate crime.

Family and friends of the victims, as well as lawmakers, gathered in Raleigh Saturday to honor them.

The meeting happened at the Light House, a youth facility off Tarboro Road, built in honor of Deah Barakat.

But while this community remembers that loss today — the family said they live with that pain every day.

“I did not want to come today because it’s really painful,” said Amira Bamyeh.

Bamyeh is Yusor and Razan’s mom. She says three years later, the pain is just as strong.

“I can’t forget. They are on my mind 24/7,” she said.

Three years later, Bamyeh says her girls’ rooms remain untouched. She says still talks to them every day.

Razan, an artist, has a camera with hundreds of pictures in it. The family says they have not looked at them — they also say they never opened the packet of pictures from Deah and Yosur’s wedding.

But there is one picture they do look at.

“I saw my daughter’s picture saying there is hope,” said Bamyeh.

A picture of Razan, well before her tragic death, now gives her mom strength. The picture is of Razan holding a small white piece of paper which reads, “THERE IS HOPE”.

The family says they use that hope to leave the house every day. They say they use that hope, to work to honor and carry on their daughter, and son-in-law’s legacy.

“This country is very colorful very strong and very united and hate cannot win,” said Mohammad Abu-Salha.

In their honor, the “Our Three Winners Foundation” has created scholarships and grants for our community and the whole world.

