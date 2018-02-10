Durham police arrest man following hours long standoff

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Officers responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle in the 2800 block of Cascadilla Street around 1 a.m., according to police.

Police say officers located the suspicious vehicle still running, with the driver intoxicated and passed out behind the wheel while holding an assault rifle.

Officers were able to wake the driver but he would not follow their commands.

Hostage negotiators arrived on scene and were able to get the suspect to comply.

The suspect was arrested around 7 a.m. and was charged with DWI and resisting arrest.