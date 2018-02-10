Granville County man catches NC record-breaking red grouper

By Published:
Robert L. Dean with his state record red grouper he caught off Carolina Beach (Source: NC Division of Marine Fisheries via WECT)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WECT) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries last week certified a new state record red grouper.

Robert L. Dean of Creedmoor reeled in the 35-pound, 11-ounce fish on June 10, 2017, while fishing on the Cheerio Lady charter boat in the Atlantic Ocean 43 miles off Carolina Beach.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The fish measured 37 inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail) and had a girth of 37 inches.

Dean caught his fish using cigar minnows and squid for bait on 80-pound line test with a custom rod and Penn 3/0 reel.

The former state record for red grouper was 33 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught off the coast of Atlantic Beach in 2007.

The world record for red grouper is 42 pounds, 4 ounces and was caught off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla., in 1997.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s