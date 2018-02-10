Hit-and-run DWI driver crashed into NC Denny’s, police say

WECT photo of the damaged Denny's.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — Wilmington Police arrested one man early Saturday morning after he damaged two buildings with a car, including the Denny’s restaurant on South College Road.

According to Lt. Tilmon with the Wilmington Police Department, Tyree Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of hit and run and property damage.

Tilmon said Johnson was driving while intoxicated.

Tilmon said that two buildings were damaged, along with signs and public utility structures

