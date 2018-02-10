HIV positive man had sex with underage teen in Walmart parking lot, police say

WATE-TV Published:
Christopher Belcher (Source: WATE-TV -- Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – A Madisonville man faces several charges after police say he had sexual intercourse with an underage teen in a Sweetwater parking lot and didn’t tell the teen he was HIV-positive.

Christopher Belcher, 42, is charged with aggravated statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and criminal exposure to HIV.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

A report from the Sweetwtaer Police Department says they were investigating a suspicious vehicle Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot and found Belcher with a 16-year-old boy who had just committed sexual acts.

Officers say the two met on a gay dating app which the victim had used to send Belcher photos of his genitals.

Police also say Belcher admitted to being HIV-positive for the last eight years, but had not told the teen victim.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s