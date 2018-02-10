HIV positive man had sex with underage teen in Walmart parking lot, police say

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – A Madisonville man faces several charges after police say he had sexual intercourse with an underage teen in a Sweetwater parking lot and didn’t tell the teen he was HIV-positive.

Christopher Belcher, 42, is charged with aggravated statutory rape, sexual exploitation of a minor, and criminal exposure to HIV.

A report from the Sweetwtaer Police Department says they were investigating a suspicious vehicle Tuesday in the Walmart parking lot and found Belcher with a 16-year-old boy who had just committed sexual acts.

Officers say the two met on a gay dating app which the victim had used to send Belcher photos of his genitals.

Police also say Belcher admitted to being HIV-positive for the last eight years, but had not told the teen victim.

