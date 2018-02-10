Kindergartner found with loaded gun on bus, was taking it to ‘show-and-tell’

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northeast Ohio are investigating how a 5-year-old boy managed to carry a loaded handgun onto a school bus.
The Alliance Review reports the kindergartner thought the .32-caliber revolver he put in his backpack for show-and-tell at an Alliance elementary school was a pellet gun.
A bus driver took the weapon from the boy Friday morning after he showed it to students on the bus and gave it to police when they arrived at school.
Parents at Alliance Early Learning School were called Friday morning about the incident and parents throughout the district were informed Friday afternoon.
Police say the boy lives with his grandmother and that Stark County’s children’s services agency has been notified.
An Alliance police lieutenant says endangering children charges will be referred to a prosecutor.
