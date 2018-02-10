Mild weekend with some showers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —After a sunny Friday, clouds have rolled in for the weekend and so has the possibility of rain. Rain moved through central North Carolina Saturday morning as a warm front pushed through the area. That warm front will move north and let breezy and mild air flow in for the rest of the weekend. A lull in rain chances will be around Saturday afternoon, but a few showers will be possible Saturday night. Lows will stay in the 60s overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. A few showers will be around Sunday and an isolated storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon or evening. A cold front will finally move through on Monday and temperatures will start to cool. Monday will have the best chance of showers. Over the next three days over an inch of rain will be possible across central North Carolina, the western part of the state will have higher rain amounts.

That system will move away on Tuesday and any shower chance should be early in the day. Clouds could linger some and highs will cool into the lower 50s. For Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, it looks dry and mild with highs rebounding back into the 60s.

Looking ahead, mild air will continue for the end of the week with only a small chance of a shower on Thursday and Friday. Highs on Thursday should reach the lower 70s. It should turn cooler by next Saturday with highs dropping back to the lower to middle 50s.

Today will be cloudy with rain likely during the morning. It will be mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a shower during the afternoon. The high will be 65. Winds will be south 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy, breezy, and mild with a couple showers possible. The overnight low will be 61. Winds will be south-southwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy, breezy, and milder with scattered showers possible and a slight risk of a storm. The high will be 71; winds will be southwest 10 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Sunday Night will be cloudy with showers possible and a slight risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be southwest 8 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Monday will be cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 63; winds will become northeast 8 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Tuesday will be cloudy early with a slight risk of a shower. Some clearing will be possible during the afternoon. The high will be 52; after a morning low of 41. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Wednesday, on Valentine’s Day, it will be partly cloudy and milder. The high will be 65; after a morning low of 40.

Thursday will be partly sunny and mild with a slight risk of shower. The high will be 71; after a morning low of 50. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. The high will be 54; after a morning low of 40.

