NC flute camp cuts ties with instructor accused of sexual misconduct

By Published:

LITTLE SWITZERLAND, N.C. (AP) – A prestigious flute camp in North Carolina is reconsidering its relationship with an instructor facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Camp director Annie Thibeault of Wildacres Flute Retreat tells the Asheville Citizen-Times the camp “has suspended its association” with the teacher indefinitely.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

She also apologized for referring to a former female retreat instructor as “a horrible biddy” and describing a 15-year-old student as a “nympho” and “Lolita.”

The 61-year-old instructor, Bradley Garner, has denied the accusations in a sworn affidavit, and criticized the investigatory process at the University of Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reported Tuesday the Ohio university found evidence of “pervasive” misconduct, including “unwanted sexual advances and verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature” and a “hostile environment,” dating back to the 1990s.

Garner has retired from the university.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s