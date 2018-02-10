NC pair arrested for possession of bottles labeled as ‘CBD’ oil, deputies say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) — Officers said they arrested two men on drug charges for the possession of bottles labeled as “CBD” oil in Concord Thursday.

The Concord Police Department says they have collaborated with Cabarrus County EMS about the growing “CBD” oil issue in the community.

Department investigators researched the issue and coordinated with the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office.

Police served a search warrant Thursday at Dream Tobacco and Vapes #2 in the 3600 block of Concord Parkway South.

During the search, officers said they seized over 300 bottles labeled as “CBD” oil.

The employee of the business, 21-year-old Najmaldin Gobah, was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI (marijuana).

The investigation led officers to another Dream Tobacco and Vapes store in the 2200 block of Roxie Street.

A search of this business yielded another 12 bottles labeled as “CBD” oil, deputies said.

The business owner, 28-year-old Fuad Alshaibi, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule VI (marijuana).

With the exception of certain medicinal uses allowed by statute, “CBD” oil is illegal to possess or to be sold in retail stores.

The Concord Police Department say they share the concerns of Cabarrus County EMS regarding the side effects this product is having on unsuspecting users.

While labeled as “CBD” oil, no one can be sure what chemical compounds comprise the oil that is being sold.

The Concord Police Department will send samples of the product to the state crime lab for analysis.

Pending the result of that analysis, charges may be amended if the oil is found to contain synthetic compounds other than “CBD” oil.

The Concord Police Department urged parents to speak to their children about the dangers of ingesting unknown chemical compounds.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: