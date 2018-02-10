NC woman stabbed teen roommate during fight in apartment, police say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate during a fight at an apartment in Marion early Friday morning, police said.

According to a Marion Police Department news release, officers responded to the apartment, located at 838 Spaulding Road, about a disturbance between roommates.

McDowell County 911’s center received another call a short time later around 5:20 a.m. about an assault, which resulted in a stabbing, from that same location.

When police arrived, they made contact with a 19-year-old female victim with a stab wound sitting on the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to Mission Hospital by McDowell County EMS for treatment of the injury.

Officers then made contact with Elizabeth Fabian, a resident in the apartment, with another female at the scene.

Investigators were called to the scene and determined an argument led to a fight.

Fabian later admitted to stabbing the victim, police said.

She was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Fabian was being held on $100,000 bond.

According to police, the victim remains in the hospital.

