NC woman stabbed teen roommate during fight in apartment, police say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate during a fight at an apartment in Marion early Friday morning, police said.
According to a Marion Police Department news release, officers responded to the apartment, located at 838 Spaulding Road, about a disturbance between roommates.
McDowell County 911’s center received another call a short time later around 5:20 a.m. about an assault, which resulted in a stabbing, from that same location.
When police arrived, they made contact with a 19-year-old female victim with a stab wound sitting on the sidewalk.
The victim was taken to Mission Hospital by McDowell County EMS for treatment of the injury.
Officers then made contact with Elizabeth Fabian, a resident in the apartment, with another female at the scene.
Investigators were called to the scene and determined an argument led to a fight.
Fabian later admitted to stabbing the victim, police said.
She was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Fabian was being held on $100,000 bond.
According to police, the victim remains in the hospital.
