Couple argued frequently at home where 2 officers were shot, killed, neighbor says

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP/WNCN) — A teenager who lives across the street from where two Ohio police officers were fatally shot in a Columbus suburb says he heard five or six shots and then saw police cars pulling up.

Trea Horne tells The Associated Press the couple who lived in the Westerville townhome where the shooting occurred Saturday moved in about eight months ago.

He says the couple argued frequently. The 17-year-old says police often were called to the home.

A woman who lives near where the officers were slain says she saw police officers nearly dragging firefighters who responded toward the townhome. Jennifer Ripperger, 46, says the neighborhood of townhomes is a mix of renters and owners.

Westerville Police say 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli were shot around noon after responding to a 911 hang-up call.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said the officers were responding to a “potential domestic situation” and were fired on almost as soon as they entered the building on Crosswind Drive to investigate.

“The officers gave their lives in defense of others,” Morbitzer said during a news conference, struggling to keep his emotions in check. He called them “true American heroes.”

“These were two of the best we had,” Morbitzer said. “This was their calling and they did it right, they knew how to do policing the right way, both of them.”

Joering was a 17-year police veteran and Morelli was a 30-year veteran.

A detective with the Division of Police, Joering was three times recognized with the Exceptional Duty Award. He was also recognized with a commendation in 2013.

In 2013, Joering was also recognized for his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of dealers with links to high-level drug traffickers in Mexico.

According to Ohio Police K9 Memorial, Joering was recently partnered with K9 Sam.

The Marion Police Department said on its Facebook page that its own K9 unit trained with Joering and Sam. The Westerville duo visited several schools in Marion County, as well.

Morelli was recognized in 2012 as the Westerville Division of Police Officer of the Year.

Morelli was also recognized for taking place in the 2015 Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run, supporting the Special Olympics of Ohio. Officer Morelli along with two other officers helped raise $580 for Special Olympics.

