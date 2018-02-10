Popular stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway to close for repairs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – The popular Linn Cove Viaduct in the Blue Ridge Parkway is closing for several months for road resurfacing and bridge repairs.

Local news outlets report the viaduct – or bridge – will be closed from March 1 to May 24, reopening in time for the Memorial Day weekend. A detour will take drivers around the viaduct, which wraps around Grandfather Mountain.

The viaduct provides a direct route to the Grandfather Mountain and to the hiking trails of Grandfather Mountain State Park.

It was built in the mid-1980s to avoid Grandfather Mountain and protect its fragile plant life, rather than cutting the road into the side of the mountain.

The viaduct was the last part of the 469-mile parkway to be completed. The American Society of Civil Engineers designated it a national civil engineering landmark.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: