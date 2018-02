RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man recovering in the hospital.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Navaho Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Police say a man was assaulted by two people and sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The man was transported to the hospital to be treated.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police have not released any further information.