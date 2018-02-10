Raleigh road rage driver crashed into 2 motorcyclists, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a Raleigh man hit two motorcyclists with his car during a road rage incident early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 12:53 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Tryon Road after police said the suspect used his vehicle hit the victims, who were on motorcycles, police said.

Brandon Howard Stadiem, 35, of Resolution Lane in Raleigh is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony hit and run, misdemeanor hit and run, and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

There is no information about the injuries to the two male victims, who are 21-years-old and 26-years-old, police said.

One victim is from Raleigh while the other is from Wake Forest.

No other information was available.

