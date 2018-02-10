Silver Alert issued for missing ‘endangered’ NC teen girl

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials issued an alert Saturday night for a missing “endangered” teen from Orange County.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said in a Silver Alert that Chelsea Renne McNeil, 13, was missing.

McNeil, who might be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen in the 3900 block of Saratoga Drive in Hillsborough, the alert said.

McNeil is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown shoulder-length braided hair, according to the Silver Alert.

McNeil was wearing a red tank top and red and black tights when she vanished, authorities said.

The Silver Alert said that McNeil might be headed to Raleigh. Officials did not say when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about should call J. Daniel at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 919-210-2122.

