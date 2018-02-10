Vigil held at school after NC teen girl is shot and killed

DEEP RUN, N.C. (WNCT) — A candlelight vigil for the 16-year-old girl who died Wednesday after she was shot two days earlier was held Friday night, with a funeral to follow Saturday.

The candlelight vigil for Jessica Ramsey was held Friday night in the South Lenoir High School Auditorium. Lit lanterns were also released during the vigil for Ramsey.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Bryce Hardison Road in Deep Run Monday night where they found Ramsey shot in the head.

She was taken to Vidant Medical Center where she died from her injury Wednesday morning.

The case is still under investigation, the circumstances behind her shooting have not been released and the South Lenoir High community is grieving.

“Kiss your kids every night,” said Jane Braxton, a friend. “You never know what’s going to happen. She is going to be missed, and I don’t think there is anything you can say to your children to make them feel better about the situation or to help them hurt less.

The South Lenoir High School principal and the Lenoir County superintendent released a statement offering their condolences, noting the impact Ramsey had on the school’s students and staff.

“She will be terribly missed by anyone she came into contact with,” said Lee Avery, her volleyball coach.

In honor of Ramsey, her travel volleyball team, Lenoir Fusion Volleyball, will place her number on their jerseys.

A visitation was held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jackson Heights OFWB Church in Kinston, with the funeral at the church planned at noon.

Burial was to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

