Woman wearing headphones while crossing tracks dies after being hit by Amtrak train

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was hit by an Amtrak train in James City County on Friday afternoon and died, police say.

Police spokesperson Stephanie Williams says the incident happened along Richmond Road, near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. Officers were called to the scene just after noon.

Police say the woman, identified as 28-year-old Shantay Romana Smith, a resident of James City County, was wearing headphones while trying to cross the tracks. She was hit by an Amtrak train heading east.

“If somebody is wearing headphones, listening to music, or talking on the phone, and is distracted and is unable to hear that warning and does not see the train, it can have tragic consequences,” said James City County Deputy Chief Steve Rubino.

Amtrak says the train was headed from Boston to Newport News. There were 63 passengers on the train, but no reported injuries from anyone onboard. Amtrak says there were no delays.

The incident happened less than 24 hours after a person died from a separate train incident in that area.

